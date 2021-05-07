Ten most Instagrammed theatre in the world revealed
Which ones have you visited?
We live in a social media era – so it's only fair that theatres get some photographic love from aesthetic enthusiasts on their various apps and platforms.
In a list compiled by Whaleys Stages (the leading manufacturers of theatre curtains and stage drapes), the ten most Instagramm-ed theatres in the world have been compiled.
With venues across Europe, North America and South America, it's clear that there are some supremely photogenic spots out there. In a bit of a coup, three of the top then are also right here in London! Not too shabby.
The full list is as follows:
1. Sydney Opera House, Sydney
2. Royal Albert Hall, London
3. Radio City Music Hall, New York
4. Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Colorado
5. Alexandra Palace, London
6. Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires
7. Royal Opera House, London
8. Teatro alla Scala, Milan
9. Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
10. Teatro Amazonas, Manaus
Find out more about Whaleys Stages here.