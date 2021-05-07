Ten most Instagrammed theatre in the world revealed

We live in a social media era – so it's only fair that theatres get some photographic love from aesthetic enthusiasts on their various apps and platforms.

Radio City Music Hall

© Adobe Stock

In a list compiled by Whaleys Stages (the leading manufacturers of theatre curtains and stage drapes), the ten most Instagramm-ed theatres in the world have been compiled.

Alexandra Palace

© Adobe Stock

With venues across Europe, North America and South America, it's clear that there are some supremely photogenic spots out there. In a bit of a coup, three of the top then are also right here in London! Not too shabby.

Red Rocks Park and Ampitheatre

© Adobe Stock

The full list is as follows:

1. Sydney Opera House, Sydney

2. Royal Albert Hall, London

3. Radio City Music Hall, New York

4. Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Colorado

5. Alexandra Palace, London

6. Teatro Colón, Buenos Aires

7. Royal Opera House, London

8. Teatro alla Scala, Milan

9. Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow

10. Teatro Amazonas, Manaus

Royal Opera House

© Adobe Stock

Find out more about Whaleys Stages here.

Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK

© Adobe Stock

Sydney Opera House

© Adobe Stock

Teatro alla Scala in Mailand

© Adobe Stock

Teatro Amazonas

© Adobe Stock