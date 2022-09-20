The Time Traveller's Wife musical – first listen to David Hunter sing "Wait For Me"

Exclusive: Following on from last week's release of the first listen to "Masterpiece" (performed by Joanna Woodward), we have a second musical treat for you today from the forthcoming world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife.

The wait is over! Here's David Hunter (who plays Henry in the piece) with an exclusive first listen to "Wait For Me":









Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Nifenegger and the New Line Cinema film, The Time Traveller's Wife features a book by Lauren Gunderson and a score by Grammy and Brit Award-winners Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics and Ghost fame) and Joss Stone, with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Joining Hunter and Woodward (as Clare) on stage will be Aisha Davis (UK theatre debut) as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes (Rock of Ages) as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson (Ghost) as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh (White Christmas) as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro) as Jason / Mark and Alwyne Taylor (Company) as Old Clare. The actresses playing Young Clare will be announced shortly.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

If you missed last week's exclusive performance of "Masterpiece", you can watch the video below:









The Time Traveller's Wife will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from 30 September to 15 October 2022 ahead of a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.