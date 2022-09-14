The Time Traveller's Wife musical – first listen to "Masterpiece"

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage has the first listen to a brand new musical number from the upcoming world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife for you!

We were recently invited to meet the cast of the new musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Nifenegger and the New Line Cinema film, during rehearsals and were treated to not one, but two musical performances.

The Time Traveller's Wife features a book by Lauren Gunderson and a score by Grammy and Brit Award-winners Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics and Ghost fame) and Joss Stone, with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

We'll ask you to wait for the second track (fittingly entitled "Wait For Me"), led by David Hunter (who plays Henry), until next week. But for now, here's Joanna Woodward (as Clare), alongside the company of The Time Traveller's Wife, with an exclusive performance of "Masterpiece":









Joining Woodward and Hunter on stage will be Aisha Davis (UK theatre debut) as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes (Rock of Ages) as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson (Ghost) as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh (White Christmas) as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro) as Jason / Mark and Alwyne Taylor (Company) as Old Clare. The actresses playing Young Clare will be announced shortly.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

The new musical will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from 30 September to 15 October 2022 ahead of a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.