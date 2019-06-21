The Phantom of the Opera to tour UK and Ireland in 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical The Phantom of the Opera is to tour the UK and Ireland, it has been announced.

It has been confirmed that the show will tour to Leicester Curve from 24 February 2020 and run until 21 March 2020. It will also tour to Manchester Palace Theatre from 26 March to 30 May Dublin, running at Bord Gais Energy Theatre from 10 June 2020 to 18 July 2020, Birmingham Hippodrome (29 July to 12 September 2020), and Edinburgh Playhouse (23 September to 31 October). Further dates are yet to be announced.

The show is currently celebrating its 33rd year in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre. Lloyd Webber's musical won three Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards when it opened in 1986 with Michael Crawford in the role of the Phantom alongside Sarah Brightman as Christine.

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.