Photos: Billy Elliot in rehearsals ahead of eagerly-anticipated revival

Rehearsal images have been released ahead of the upcoming revival of Billy Elliot at Curve in Leicester.

Based on Stephen Daldry's film, Billy Elliot features music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It was first seen in the West End in 2005, going on to receive critical acclaim across the globe.

The musical is set in a small town in 1980s Durham, where a young boy aspires to become a ballet dancer.

The cast is led by Leo Hollingsworth, Alfie Napolitano, Samuel Newby and Jaden Shentall-Lee, alternating in the titular role.

Sharing the role of Michael, Billy's best friend, are Bobby Donald, Lucas Haywood, Ethan Shimwell and Prem Masani, while Pearl Ball, Caitlin Cole, Lola Johnstone and Ellie Copping will alternate as Debbie, Mrs Wilkinson's daughter.

The young company also includes Willow Adamson, Maddie Seren Ashley, Oliver Back, Aneeka Kaur Bains, Ella-Rose Blackburn Price, Harvey Clarridge, Lily Corkill, Miley Dalton, Matisse Didier, Isabelle Francis, Rahul Gandabhai, Isla Granville, Uzziah Gray, Orlaith Rae Hunt, Ava Rose Johnson, Ava Mia Komisarczuk, Kyrelle Lammy, Lienna-Jean Langdon, Tahlia Maddox, Lorcan Murphy, Nesisa Mhindu, Hayden Polanco, Sophie Pirie, Gopal Thacker, Mirabelle Varakantam and Ethan Galeotti.

Alfie Napolitano as Billy and Rachel Izen as Grandma Edna

© Marc Brenner

Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams, musical supervisor and musical director George Dyer and BSL interpreter Max Marchewicz

© Marc Brenner

The adult cast is led by Sally-Ann Triplett as Mrs Wilkinson, Joe Caffrey as Billy's Dad Jackie, Rachel Izen as his Grandma Edna, Luke Baker as his older brother Tony and Jessica Daley as Billy's Mum, and completed by Craig Armstrong as George, Minal Patel as Big Davey, Cameron Johnson as Mr. Braithwaite, Micky Cochrane as Scab, Robin Paley Yorke as Lesley, Christopher Wright as Mr. Wilkinson, Michael Lin as Pit Supervisor and Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Posh Dad, with Steph Asamoah, Tori McDougall, Anna Rossa and Louie Wood as members of the ensemble.

Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs. Wilkinson

© Marc Brenner

Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs Wilkinson

© Marc Brenner

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Lucy Hind, the creative team also includes musical supervisor and musical director George Dyer, set designer Michael Taylor, costume designer Edd Lindley, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, RYTDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon, Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams, associate choreographer James Berkery, dialect coach Elspeth Morrison, fight director Kev McCurdy, head chaperone Helen ‘H' Mclaren-Frost, children's casting director Jo Hawes and adult casting director Kay Magson CDG.

Joe Caffrey as Jackie, Minal Patel as Big Davey, Luke Baker as Tony and Cameron Johnson as Mr Braithwaite

© Marc Brenner

Joe Caffrey as Jackie, Samuel Newby as Billy and Luke Baker as Tony

© Marc Brenner

The musical is set to run for six weeks from 7 July to 14 August 2022.

Associate choreographer James Berkery and assistant stage manager Anne Baxter

© Marc Brenner

Cameron Johnson as Mr Braithwaite

© Marc Brenner

Director Nikolai Foster

© Marc Brenner

Jaden Shental-Lee as Billy Elliot

© Marc Brenner

Jessica Daley as Billy's Mum

© Marc Brenner

RTYDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon

© Marc Brenner

Sally Ann Triplett as Mrs Wilkinson with Isla Granville, Lienna-Jean Langdon and Isabelle Francis

© Marc Brenner