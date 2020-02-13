Curve Leicester to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's The Wizard of Oz this Christmas

Curve Leicester will stage the regional premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz, it has been announced.

Based on the iconic MGM film, the musical features iconic numbers by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Follow The Yellow Brick Road", alongside new music and lyrics penned by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The book is by Lloyd Webber and Jeremy Sams.

The piece runs from 28 November 2020 to 16 January 2021, with direction by the venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster. Foster said: "It's thrilling to be working with Andrew Lloyd Webber and his team on the regional premiere of Andrew's extraordinary version of The Wizard of Oz. Christmas at Curve is always a special time, but feels even more magical this year as we bring these much-loved characters to life in our spectacular Made at Curve production of this classic."

Casting and the creative team for the production are to be announced. Previous Curve Christmas productions have included Scrooge, White Christmas (which transferred to the West End) and most recently West Side Story.