Full casting announced for Grease UK tour

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Grease.

As previously announced, the production, which opens in July, features Peter Andre as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain venues.

It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical, which was turned into a hit 1978 film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, in 25 years.

Dan Partridge will be reprising the role of Danny, having played the role on the UK and Ireland tour in 2019. Georgia Louise will play Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo.

They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

Also in the cast are Alishia-Marie Blake, Thea Bunting, Kevin O'Dwyer, Laura-Jane Fenney, Jacob Fisher, Elliot Gooch, Dom Hutcheson, Haroun al Jeddal, Kalisha Johnson, Hannah-Faith Marram, Matt Trevorrow and Jacob Young.

Peter Andre (Teen Angel) and the cast of Grease

© Manuel Harlan

Grease was due to tour in 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid-19. Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the 2021 tour will now begin at Curve, Leicester from 30 to 31 July.

Peter Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Leicester, Plymouth, Canterbury, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Woking, Dartford, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool and Cardiff.

Grease is produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, William Sinclair, Hunter Arnold, Araca and Curve.

After Leicester the tour will continue on to Theatre Royal Plymouth from 3 to 7 August, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 9 to 14 August, Theatre Royal Nottingham from 17 to 21 August, Milton Keynes Theatre from 23 to 28 August, Stoke Regent Theatre from 30 August to 4 September, New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 7 to 11 September, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 13 to 18 September, Bristol Hippodrome from 21 to 25 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 27 September to 2 October, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from 5 to 9 October, Manchester Opera House from 11 to 23 October, Grand Opera House, Belfast from 26 to 30 October, The Alexandra, Birmingham from 2 to 6 November, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from 9 to 13 November, Liverpool Empire from 15 to 20 November and Wales Millennium Centre from 22 to 27 November.

Tickets to Grease are on sale via WhatsOnStage