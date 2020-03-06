New Tom Jones musical What's New Pussycat? to open this autumn at Leeds Playhouse

A new musical featuring the songs of Tom Jones will open at Leeds Playhouse this autumn, it has been announced.

What's New Pussycat? will feature the songs of Jones and is based on Henry Fielding's 18th-century novel, A History of Tom Jones, a Foundling. Joe DiPietro (Memphis) will adapt the work of fiction for this production, setting the show in the 1960s.

Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) will direct the show and Arlene Phillips will provide choreography, with set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Gabriella Slade, musical supervision and orchestrations by Matthew Brind, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and casting by Stuart Burt. Casting is to be announced.

The musical will run at Leeds Playhouse from 23 September to 31 October.

Sheppard said: "Sometimes you work on a show and you know it could be really special, and our first staged reading of this piece left me flying high. It's down to the amazing synergy between a fiercely witty script that takes this classic novel and casts it in a fresh and vibrant new light in the swinging 60s, and an incredible catalogue of music that has such range it can break your heart one moment and have you on the dance floor the next. It's a joyous show with the challenges facing two young people at the centre of it, and I can't wait to bring it to life at the beautiful newly reopened Leeds Playhouse." ⁩