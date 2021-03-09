The Importance of Being Earnest digital adaptation announced

A digital version of The Importance of Being Earnest will be released online.

Adapted for digital by writer, radio broadcaster and performer Yasmeen Khan, the new twist on Oscar Wilde's fabled comedy play is directed by Mina Anwar. It will be captured at the show's two co-producing venues – Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield and The Dukes in Lancaster.

Khan's take on Wilde's classic is set in the present day in an unspecified northern town, and will follow a struggling actor Jamil as well as rom-com star Algy.

Describing the piece, Khan said: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to run riot with an adaptation of a classic Oscar Wilde comedy, giving it a very modern twist and a new setting. This is Earnest as it's never been seen before. Having northern roots, myself, collaborating on such a uniquely northern production is a joy."

Tickets cost £12, with the show being available from 19 April to 4 May via importanceofbeingearnest.com.

Costume and set design are by Holly Pigott, with further creatives and casting to be revealed.