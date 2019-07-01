Grease UK and Ireland tour starring Peter Andre and Ore Oduba: first look photos

Production shots have been released for the upcoming tour of Grease.

Grease stars Dan Partridge, Martha Kirby, Louis Gaunt and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Danny, Sandy, Kenickie and Rizzo respectively. The role of Teen Angel is being played by Peter Andre, Samantha Mumba and Ore Oduba at various stages on the tour.

The production heads out on tour following its initial run at Curve in Leicester over Christmas 2016. It will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on 19 June, before playing at Southend, Sunderland, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford, Bromley and Cardiff.

Grease is designed by Colin Richmond, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Guy Hoare and sound design by Tom Marshall.