Going the Distance digital world premiere – first look trailer released

Yasmeen Khan and Henry Filloux-Bennett's new play Going the Distance, set to premiere online in October, has revealed a first look trailer!

Co-produced by the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Oxford Playhouse, The Dukes and The Watermill Theatre and directed by Felicity Montagu (making her directorial debut), the piece follows a community centre fighting to save its future by staging a fundraising production inspired by (but, for rights purposes, not based on) The Wizard of Oz.

Sara Crowe stars as Em, Nicole Evans as Billie, Shobna Gulati as Vic, Sarah Hadland as Rae, Merch Husey as Kem, Matthew Kelly as Frank, Emma McDonald as Gail, and Penny Ryder as Maggie with Stephen Fry as the Narrator.