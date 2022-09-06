Charlie Bucket casting announced for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical revival

Four performers will take on the lead role of Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Leeds Playhouse.

Found during a search by casting directors Keston and Keston, the four final individuals playing the role for 13 weeks will be Kayleen Nguema (11, from Stockport), Isaac Sugden (11, from Wakefield), Amelia Minto (12, from Roundhay) and Noah Walton (12, from Stockton-on-Tees), each of whom have already been working with director James Brining ahead of rehearsals to explore and develop the character.

Brining said: "It's wonderful to be able to welcome four such exciting young actors to the Playhouse and to begin working with them on this incredible production. Their vibrancy and enthusiasm is already bringing such brilliant energy to the rehearsal room, which will be enhanced even further in the weeks to come when they begin working with the amazing Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka and the rest of the superb cast.

"An open call-out resulted in hundreds of youngsters from across the North attending workshop auditions for the role of Charlie Bucket. After a number of recall sessions we eventually chose our four Charlies, all of whom share a great range of skills but also bring their own individual and unique character to the role.

"We're thrilled to be able to introduce everyone to Amelia, Isaac, Kayleen and Noah. Charlie Bucket is an iconic character, loved by generations of children since the 60s and seeing what each of these talented and highly committed young people are bringing to the role is truly inspiring. Charlie through their eyes is opening up all kinds of exciting new possibilities. I can't wait to share what we're creating with audiences this winter. They're going to be delighted by the delicious festive treat we have in store for them."

Minto, added: "I'm delighted to be performing in my hometown alongside so many talented people, and very excited to be playing one of the first female versions of Charlie Bucket. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, I'll also get to eat a real Wonka bar!"

The musical is adapted from Roald Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It runs at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November to 28 January 2023 ahead of a new nationwide tour.