Thread – An Original Scottish Musical: first listen to Bethany Tennick in the new piece

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to an upcoming piece – Thread – An Original Scottish Musical.

With book and lyrics by Iona Ramsay and music by Bethany Tennick, the piece follows two Paisley-based sisters who have to overcome their differences.

Currently in development, the actor-musician project will undergo two weeks of development with the cast in Paisley, and a pre-recorded digital sharing of the work will be available at the end of March.

Tennick was nominated for a Stage Debut Award for her work on Islander, which opened in Edinburgh before transferring to London's Southwark Playhouse. A cast album has also been released.

You can have a first listen to "Reap What You Sew" from Thread, performed by Tennick, below: