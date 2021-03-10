Les Misérables UK and Ireland tour to recommence in November

It has been announced that the UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables will recommence in November 2021.

The show will open once more at Theatre Royal Glasgow before visiting Dublin, Salford, Hull, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leeds and Cardiff, with further dates to be revealed.

Dean Chisnall will play Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields will play Javert, Katie Hall will play Fantine, with further casting to be confirmed.

The production opened on tour in late 2018, with plans then halted by the pandemic.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Sondheim Theatre from May 2021 for a socially distanced concert production – with hopes for a full-capacity run from September 2021.