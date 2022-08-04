Full cast for Rock of Ages revealed as show confirms further dates

New casting has been revealed for jukebox smash Rock of Ages, which has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Pop.

Kevin Kennedy will once more play Dennis Dupree, alongside Cameron Sharp as Stacee Jaxx from Tuesday 23 August when the show opens in Inverness.

The cast also includes Natalie Winsor as Justice, David Breeds as Franz Klinenmann, while Tianna Sealy-Jewiss joins the ensemble.

Returning cast members will be Sam Turrell as Drew, Gabriella Williams as Sherrie, Vicki Manser as Regina, Joe Gash as Lonny, Vas Constanti as Hertz Klinemann, and Erin Bell as Constance with Billy Roberts, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.

In 2022, the production will visit Inverness, Glasgow, Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells, Poole, York, and Cambridge. Full casting for 2023 tour venues to be announced – the show is currently set for Peterborough, Bromley, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Truro, Manchester, Barnstaple, Llandudno, Crewe, Hull, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Swansea.

The crew is made up of company stage manager Matt Harper, technical stage manager Ben Larkin, technical assistant stage manager Kyle Campbell, deputy stage manager Sophie Mason, assistant stage manager/book cover Mali-Beth Rose, sound 1 Nicholas Newman, sound 2 Toby Maiden, chief LX Rich Hoxley, LX2 Roisin Dullard, LX3/tech swing Callum Brady-Temple, head of wardrobe Melissa Hamill and wardrobe assistant Nicola Riley.

The band is made up of musical director and keys Liam Holmes, guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, guitar 2 Alex Ward and bass guitar Elliot Mason.

The full creative team includes choreographer and director Nick Winston, set and costume designer Morgan Large, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison and video and projection designer Duncan McLean.

The casting director is Jim Arnold, associate director is Victoria Gimby, associate choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and associate lighting designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume supervision is by Lee Tassie and production management by Phil McCandlish.