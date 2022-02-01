Six announces new tour cast

Exclusive: A new year, which means new queens joining the Six fold!

The fresh tour cast for the much-loved, award-winning musical has been revealed, joining the production from 8 March at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford. The current cast for the show will play their final performance on 6 March (at the same location).

The new touring Queens will be played by Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon), Jennifer Caldwell (Anne Boleyn, previously one of the alternatives), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Jane Seymour), Aiesha Pease (Anna of Cleves), Jaina Brock-Patel (Katherine Howard) and Alana M Robinson (Catherine Parr). Grace Melville, Leesa Tulley and Natalie Pilkington (Dance Captain) also feature in the cast as alternates, with super swing Harriet Caplan-Dean.

The multi-award-winning musical, which picked up the Radio 2 Best West End Musical Award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, currently has touring dates through to January 2023.

Penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design).

The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. The musical director is Jennifer Deacon and UK musical supervisor is Katy Richardson. Casting is by Pearson Casting, with the production produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles.