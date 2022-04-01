Rock of Ages announces new tour cast and dates

New cast and dates have been revealed for the ongoing UK and Ireland tour of Rock of Ages.

Appearing in the show from 10 May 2022 will be Kevin Kennedy as Dennis Dupree, Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx, Sam Turrell as Drew, Gabriella Williams as Sherrie, Vicki Manser as Regina and Kellie Rhianne as Justice, as well as returning cast members Joe Gash as Lonny, Vas Constanti as Hertz Klinemann, Andrew Carthy as Franz Klinenmann and Erin Bell as Constance.

The full cast is completed by Billy Roberts, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Siobhan James, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.

Alongside existing dates, the show will also visit Tunbridge Wells (13 to 17 September 2022), Truro (28 February to 4 March 2023), Sheffield (5 to 11 March 2023) and Barnstaple (21 to 25 March 2023) with more dates to be announced.

Cast before 10 May will feature Joshua Dever in the role of Dennis Dupree.

The show, which last toured in 2018, has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features a raft of iconic rock numbers. It ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015, with a West End premiere in 2011.

The crew is made up of company stage manager Matt Harper, DSM Sophie Mason, assistant stage manager/book cover Mali-Beth Rose, technical stage manager Benjamin Larkin, technical assistant stage manager Kyle Campbell, sound 1 Robert Matthews, and wardrobe assistant Nicola Riley.

Now in the band are musical director and keys Liam Holmes, guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, guitar 2 Alex Ward, bass guitar Elliot Mason and drums Vito Guerrieri.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston directs and choreograph the show, with set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison and video and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Casting director is Jim Arnold, associate director is Victoria Gimby, associate choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and associate lighting designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume supervision is by Lee Tassie and production management is by Phil McCandlish.

The musical features songs including "We Built This City", "The Final Countdown", "Here I Go Again", "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "I Want to Know What Love Is". It is a love story set in an LA music venue, and was made into a film in 2012. It has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

Tickets are on sale below.