Ian McKellen in Hamlet at the Edinburgh Fringe – first look

First look photos for Ian McKellen in Hamlet have been released.

McKellen, known for his plethora of high profile parts on stage and screen, is heading to Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens Theatre for a new re-imagining of Hamlet.

As part of the event, McKellen and Peter Schaufuss will collaborate together alongside dancers Johan Christiansen, Luke Schaufuss, Stefan Wise and artists from the Edinburgh Festival Ballet. Christiansen will share the role of Hamlet while McKellen delivers the text.

The beanie hats worn in the show by Ian McKellen will be auctioned to support a bursary fund bearing his name to help future young dance students at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School. Ashton Hall is a new performance venue, named after the famous choreographer Frederick Ashton.

The piece has original music composed by Ethan Lewis Maltby and production design by Ben M Rogers.



