Ian McKellen to star in new version of Hamlet at the Edinburgh Fringe

Ian McKellen will be at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer!

McKellen, known for his plethora of high profile parts on stage and screen, is heading to Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens Theatre for a new re-imagining of Hamlet.

As part of the event, McKellen and Peter Schaufuss will collaborate together alongside dancers Johan Christiansen, Luke Schaufuss, Stefan Wise and artists from the Edinburgh Festival Ballet. Christiansen will share the role of Hamlet while McKellen delivers the text.

The 75-minute show runs from 4 August in the 400-seat space with McKellen saying today: "At a crucial moment in Hamlet, Shakespeare describes in detail a dance, performed by the actors touring through Elsinore. Hamlet says: 'What a piece of work is a man... how infinite in faculties, in form and moving, how express and admirable in action'. The same could be said of Peter Schaufuss and his company of wonderful dancers. It's inspiring to watch them and work with them."

Ashton Hall is a new performance venue, named after the famous choreographer Frederick Ashton.

The piece has original music composed by Ethan Lewis Maltby and production design by Ben M Rogers.