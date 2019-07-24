Friendsical Friends musical parody: first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at the upcoming musical Friendsical.

The new musical is touring the UK and is appearing for a month at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Taking on the roles of the six friends will be Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (ensemble).

Friendsical follows what happens when Ross' wife leaves him for another woman and Rachel runs back into his life. It features songs such as "(He's her) Lobster!", "Richard's Moustache" and "You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?".

The show is directed by Miranda Larson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall and associate choreography by Michael Vinsen.