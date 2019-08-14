Barely Methodical Troupe's Bromance behind the scenes at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

We popped along to the Assembly Rooms Music Hall to catch up with Barely Methodical Troupe and take a look at them in action ahead of a performance of their show Bromance.

First seen at the Fringe in 2014 when it won the Total Theatre and Jacksons Lane Award for Circus, the show went on to open the London International Mime Festival the following year and has toured nationally and internationally ever since.

Mixing humour with parkour, b-boying, tricking, hand-to-hand acrobatics, Cyr wheel and more, the production explores male companionship and its limits.