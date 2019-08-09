Chichester Macbeth announces full casting

Full casting has been announced for Macbeth, which opens at Chichester Festival Theatre next month starring John Simm and Dervla Kirwan.

Running from 27 September to 26 October (previews from 21 September), the production is directed by Orange Tree artistic director Paul Miller.

The cast will include: Heider Ali (2nd Murderer), Michael Balogun (Macduff), David Burnett (1st Murderer/Menteith), Roseanna Frascona (Weird Sister), Leah Gayer (Weird Sister), Lauren Grace (Weird Sister), Stuart Laing (Banquo), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ross), Avital Lvova (Lennox), Harry Peacock (Porter/Siward), Isabel Pollen (Lady Macduff), Christopher Ravenscroft (Duncan/Doctor), Beatriz Romilly (Malcolm) and Nathan Welsh (Donalbain).

Jacob Blazdell and Harvey McGuinness will share the role of Fleance, and Noah Peirson and Matthew O'Shea that of Young Macduff.

Paul Miller previously directed John Simm in Hamlet at Sheffield Theatres (2010); he also directed Simm in his Olivier Award-nominated performance in Elling at the Bush and in the West End.

Macbeth will be designed by Simon Daw, with lighting by Mark Doubleday, music and sound by Max Pappenheim, video by Tim Reid, movement by Angela Gasparetto, fights by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown and casting by Serena Hill.