Full Hedda Tesman cast joining Haydn Gwynne announced

Full casting has been announced for Hedda Tesman, Cordelia Lynn's new adaptation of the Ibsen play Hedda Gabler.

Appearing alongside the previously announced Haydn Gwynne (who plays the titular role) will be Anthony Calf as George Tesman, Jonathan Hyde as Brack, Jacqueline Clarke as Julie Tesman, Natalie Simpson as Thea Tesman, Irfan Shamji as Elijah and Rebecca Oldfield as Bertha.

The piece is set 30 years after Hedda is first married, and follows what happens when her estranged daughter returns and prompts a change in the Tesman household. The production will have direction by Holly Race Roughan, who is joined by designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, composer Ruth Chan and sound designer George Dennis.

Lynn's play opens in Chichester, where it runs from 30 August to 28 September, before transferring to The Lowry in Salford where it runs from 3 to 19 October.