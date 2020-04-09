Watch Chichester Festival Theatre's Flowers for Mrs Harris musical for free right here

The hit musical Flowers for Mrs Harris has been released online for free.

The piece has a cast including Clare Burt, Joanna Riding, Gary Wilmot, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Claire Machin, Mark Meadows and Louis Maskell.

The musical, which is written by Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff, is about Ada Harris, who spends her life cleaning houses and has an eye for fashion. She embarks on a journey from London to Paris.

It is directed by Daniel Evans with designs from Lez Brotherston, lighting from Mark Henderson, and movement from Naomi Said.