Watch Chichester Festival Theatre's Flowers for Mrs Harris musical for free right here
The award-winning musical touts an all-star cast including Claire Burt, Claire Machin, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Louis Maskell and more
The hit musical Flowers for Mrs Harris has been released online for free.
The piece has a cast including Clare Burt, Joanna Riding, Gary Wilmot, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Claire Machin, Mark Meadows and Louis Maskell.
The musical, which is written by Richard Taylor and Rachel Wagstaff, is about Ada Harris, who spends her life cleaning houses and has an eye for fashion. She embarks on a journey from London to Paris.
It is directed by Daniel Evans with designs from Lez Brotherston, lighting from Mark Henderson, and movement from Naomi Said.
Watch the show here from 1pm on Thursday 9 April
