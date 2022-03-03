Casting revealed to join Alex Jennings in The Southbury Child

The Bridge Theatre has confirmed further casting to join Alex Jennings in the previously announced world premiere of Stephen Beresford's The Southbury Child.

The company will include Holly Atkins (as Joy Sampson), Josh Finan (as Lee Southbury), Jack Greenlees (as Craig Connor), Jo Herbert (as Susannah Highland), Phoebe Nicholls (as Mary Highland), Racheal Ofori (as Naomi Highland) and Sarah Twomey (as Tina Southbury). Final casting will be announced shortly.

Jennings plays David Highland, a frequently inebriated man of the cloth at a remote coastal parish, whose faith is tested by his struggling marriage and the growing rejection from within his own community.

The piece reunites Jennings with director Nicholas Hytner, with the pair's previous collaborations including Hymn, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist and The Importance of Being Earnest, among others.

The production features scenic design by Mark Thompson, costume design by Yvonne Milnes, lighting design by Max Narula and sound design by George Dennis.

The Southbury Child will debut at Chichester Festival Theatre from 13 to 25 June 2022, before transferring to London's Bridge Theatre from 1 July to 27 August.

Further details on Chichester's 2022 season were unveiled this morning, including a Charlie Stemp-led revival of Crazy for You and a musical adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Famous Five.



