Alex Jennings to star in the world premiere of The Southbury Child

Award-winning star of stage and screen Alex Jennings (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) has been cast in the upcoming world premiere of Stephen Beresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) new play The Southbury Child.

The piece reunites him with director Nicholas Hytner, with the pair's previous collaborations including Hymn, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist and The Importance of Being Earnest among others.

Jennings plays David Highland, a frequently inebriated man of the cloth at a remote coastal parish, whose faith is tested by his struggling marriage and the growing rejection from within his own community.

The production features scenic design by Mark Thompson, costume design by Yvonne Milnes, lighting design by Max Narula and sound design by George Dennis.

The Southbury Child will debut at Chichester Festival Theatre from 13 to 25 June 2022, before transferring to London's Bridge Theatre from 1 July to 27 August.