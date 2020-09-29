Toby Jones to star in live "Desert Island Theatre" event at Bristol Old Vic

Toby Jones will star in a special one-night event at Bristol Old Vic where he reflects on his career to date.

Similar in form to "Desert Island Discs", the "Desert Island Theatre" event will see Jones pick seven of his favourite scenes and present them live on stage to an in-situ audience.

Juxtaposed with this, the award-winning actor will chat through his life and his career with the venue's artistic director Tom Morris. All tickets for the event on 8 October cost £15.

The theatre will also present music and live performance from Tom Marshman, Annette Curtain and the Magpie Collection in its re-christened "Courtyard" space adjacent to its bar.