Peter Pan Goes Wrong on UK tour: exclusive first look

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the UK tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which is currently playing at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham.

The show stars Romayne Andrews (Dennis), Tom Babbage (Max), Georgia Bradley (Lucy), Connor Crawford (Chris), Katy Daghorn (Sandra), Phoebe Ellabani (Annie), Ciaran Kellgren (Jonathan), Ethan Moorhouse (Trevor), Oliver Senton (Robert), Patrick Warner (Francis), Eboni Dixon (ensemble), Christian James (ensemble), Soorosh Lavasani (ensemble) and Ava Pickett (ensemble).

It is co-written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and directed by Adam Meggido, with set design by Simon Scullion, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and composition by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Based on JM Barrie's tale of a boy who never grows up, the play comes from Mischief Theatre – the same team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery – and sees the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempt to put on a production with disastrous results. The show was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy after its 2015 run.

After Cheltenham, the tour will play in Cardiff, Cambridge, Brighton, Bath, Salford, Woking, Chester, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Coventry where it will end on 29 February. The company will come to London's Alexandra Palace between 13 December and 5 January for the Christmas season.