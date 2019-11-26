What's In A Name? starring Joe Thomas announces 2020 tour dates

What's In A Name? will extend its UK tour into 2020, it has been announced.

Starring Joe Thomas, Bo Poraj, Alex Gaumond and Laura Patch, the new tour will open in Birmingham on 11 March 2020 before visiting Leicester, Bath, Poole, Bradford, Brighton and Bromley.

Adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière's award-winning French film Le Prènom, What's In A Name? is about an awkward family dinner where two parents-to-be choose a controversial name for their expected child. The piece is designed by Francis O'Connor, with lighting by Rick Fisher.

The production initially opened at Birmingham Rep in 2017, where it was given five stars from WhatsOnStage's Diane Parkes who said: "the dialogue hurtles across the stage, evoking every audience response from belly laughter to shocked silence as the accusations and recriminations fly."