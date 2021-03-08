Tim Minchin to embark on UK tour from autumn 2021

Composer, writer and performer Tim Minchin will embark on a return tour from October 2021, it has been revealed.

Minchin, who has penned iconic award-winning musicals Groundhog Day and Matilda while also appearing in a variety of TV shows and films, will kick off his tour on 23 October at Birmingham Hippodrome.

He will go on to visit Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds, Hull, Manchester, London, Portsmouth, Nottingham, Leicester, Ipswich, Blackpool, Stockton, Cardiff, Plymouth and Bournemouth in the space of just over a month.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, with performances of BACK (which previously ran in 2019) being billed as "Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs".

Matilda is set to be adapted into a musical film, with a cast led by Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.