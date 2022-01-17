Peaky Blinders dance show announces world premiere

The much-discussed dance stage production of cult classic TV series Peaky Blinders will have its world premiere in Birmingham later this year.

Loosely based on the first series of the BBC show, the piece will have its world premiere on 27 September 2022 at the Hippodrome, and after that will transfer to the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north London, where it runs from 12 October to 6 November.

Directed and choreographed by Rambert's artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will feature the 20 permanent Rambert dance company on stage, and a live band playing specially commissioned music. Further details are to be revealed.

Steven Knight said "Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage, an interpretation of Tommy's story performed by Rambert, one of the leading dance companies in the world. This is dance for people who don't usually watch dance and what I've written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers. If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket."

After its London run, the show will tour to Norwich Theatre Royal (17 to 21 January 2023), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (25 to 28 January), Hull New Theatre (31 January to 4 February), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (7 to 11 February), Royal and Derngate, Northampton (21 to 25 February), Festival Theatre Edinburgh (28 February to 4 March), The Lowry, Salford (14 to 18 March), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (28 March to 1 April).

Swan Pouffer added: "Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is something on a scale we've never done before, and I couldn't be more ready for the challenge – it's such an exciting opportunity as a choreographer to tell these stories and recreate these characters through dance.

"It is also a great collaborative opportunity to have been working closely with Steven Knight on this original production. What you're going to get as a result will be an inspiring and uplifting dance show, but so much more than a dance show. There is of course a strong narrative, that of Tommy and the Peaky Blinders so it is dance, and it is also theatre. And with such iconic music from a live-onstage band, it is more again. I can't wait to bring these hugely popular characters to the stage here in Birmingham, then on tour to audiences around the country."