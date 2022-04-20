Cast for Into the Woods at Theatre Royal Bath announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Into the Woods at Theatre Royal Bath.

Sondheim and Lapine's show will run at the venue from 17 August to 10 September, with a cast composed of Julian Blech (The Grinning Man) as Mysterious Man , Audrey Brisson (Amélie) as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes (Fosse) as the Witch, Rhashan Stone (All About Eve) as the Baker and Alex Young (Follies) as the Baker's Wife, with the cast also featuring Gillian Bevan as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell as the Wolf / the Prince, Maria Connelly, Lauren Conroy as Little Red Riding Hood, Phoebe Fildes as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson as the Prince and Barney Wilkinson as Jack.

First premiering on Broadway in 1987, to date the piece has received ten Tony Awards and was adapted for the silver screen in 2014. It mashes together a plethora of storylines from well-known fairytales as a meditation on existence, love and family.

The creative team includes director Terry Gilliam, co-director and choreographer Leah Hausman, music director Stephen Higgins, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Mark Henderson, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.