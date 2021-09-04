Full Waitress tour company confirmed – see who's joining Lucie Jones in the musical

Ahead of its first performance at the New Wimbledon Theatre tonight, we thought we'd run down who you'll be watching in the upcoming first UK and Ireland tour of Waitress.

As previously revealed in our news piece, the show stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn and Busted's Matt Willis as Dr Pomatter.

They are joined by George Crawford as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Michael Starke as Old Joe, Christopher D Hunt as Cal and Scarlet Gabrielle as Norma.

The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin (also dance captain), Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell and Ben Morris.

It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro – further creatives are to be confirmed. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

After opening in Wimbledon, the show will head to Leeds, Crawley, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bristol, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Woking, Plymouth, Llandudno, Inverness, Glashow, Oxford, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Dublin, Woverlahmpton, Dartford, Torquay, Nottingham, Bradford, Canterbury, Southend and Norwich.