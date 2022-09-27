Wicked extends West End booking to November 2023

The show is now the West End's ninth longest-running musical

Lucie Jones in Wicked

(© Matt Crockett)

Wicked has extended in the West End until 26 November 2023, and put an extra ten matinees on sale in the current booking period.

The show, which is celebrating its 16th birthday at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, has released 500,000 new tickets in total.

These include following extra shows: 27 October, 20 December, 23 December, 27 December, 30 December 2022, 16 February, 6 April, 3 August, 17 August, and 26 October 2023, all at 2:30pm.

The London production recently welcomed its 11millionth theatregoer, and is now the ninth longest-running West End musical in history. It celebrated its 6,000th West End performance in July.

Its many accolades include ten WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for Best West End Show) and a Grammy for its platinum-selling original cast recording.

Wicked currently stars: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard, until 16 October 2002), Mark Curry (The Wizard, from 18 October 2022), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

Cast subject to change from Tuesday 7 March 2023. Tickets for the show are on sale below.