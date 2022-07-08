Wicked celebrates 6000 performances in London's West End

Last night the hit musical Wicked celebrated its landmark 6000th performance at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Michael McCabe, executive producer for the West End production said: "As we reach the incredible milestone of 6000 performances, we take this opportunity to thank the remarkable team across the show, including our acting company, creatives, stage management, automation, lighting, sound, stage, wardrobe, wigs, orchestra, as well as all the management, venue and Box Office staff, whose professionalism and tireless dedication keeps the show running. And to the more than 10 million people who have now seen Wicked in London, we offer our deepest gratitude."

Check out the shots from last night's "festivating" below:





Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

The cast is currently led by Lucie Jones (as Elphaba) and Helen Woolf (as Glinda), alongside Ryan Reid (as Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (as Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (as The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (as Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (as Boq) and Simeon Truby (as Doctor Dillamond). Amy Webb serves as standby for Elphaba, with Lisa-Anne Wood as standby for Glinda.

The company is completed by Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman (maternity cover for Maggie Lynne), Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

Winner of ten WhatsOnStage Awards, Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt and David Stone.

Tickets are on sale below.