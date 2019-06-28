Gloria Estefan's On Your Feet opens in the West End: watch highlights

We caught up with cast and guests at the opening night of On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum.

On Your Feet! is the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba to the streets of Miami and pop stardom. It features songs including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You", "Conga" and "Get On Your Feet!".

The show stars Christie Prades as Gloria and George Ioannides as Emilio alongside Madalena Alberto as Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann as Consuelo. Philippa Stefani will play Gloria Estefan at certain performances.

On Your Feet! runs at the London Coliseum from 14 June to 31 August before touring to Sunderland, Manchester and beyond. Jerry Mitchell directs, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo and book by Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris.