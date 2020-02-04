Hail Cremation! new musical to premiere with National Theatre Wales

New musical Hail Cremation! will receive its world premiere this spring with National Theatre Wales, it was announced today.

The show celebrates the life of the Welsh physician Dr William Price, who in the 19th century was known for his support of Welsh nationalism and the neo-druidic religious movement, as well as pioneering the act of modern-day cremation.

The production will be directed by Adele Thomas and has words and music by Jon Tregenna, set and costume design by Rhiannon Matthews, lighting design by Joe Fletcher, musical direction by Richard Melkonian, choreography by Emma Woods and video design by Nic Finch.

With a cast including Matthew Bulgo, Gruffudd Glyn, Lee Mengo and Seren Vickers, the production will also feature dancers Iestyn Arwel, Ella Biddlecombe, Elan Elidyr and Kyle Flaherty, and musicians Stephen Black, Tom Cottle, Aidan Thorne and Paul Jones.

Hail Cremation! will run at Newbridge Memo, Gwent from 23 March to 4 April, with a press night on 25 March. It opens the National Theatre Wales' 10th anniversary year and will mark the start of Lorne Campbell's tenure as artistic director with the company.