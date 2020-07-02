BBC announces broadcast dates for RSC's Othello and Much Ado about Nothing

Two of the RSC's productions will be broadcast on the BBC in July.

On Sunday 5 July the BBC will present the venue's 2014 production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Christopher Luscombe with Edward Bennett as Benedick and Michelle Terry as Beatrice. The show will be presented from 9pm on BBC Four.

The venue's 2015 production of Othello, starring Hugh Quarshie and Lucian Msamati and directed by Iqbal Khan, will be then be broadcast on Sunday 12 July at 9.30pm. The piece was commended when it first premiered, receiving a solid four-star write-up from WhatsOnStage.

The pair are the last in a series of RSC shows that have been broadcast on the BBC as part of the organisation's "Culture in Quarantine" scheme – with a half dozen productions currently available on BBC iPlayer.