The Rise and Fall of Little Voice to tour from next spring

Jim Cartwright's seminal piece The Rise and Fall of Little Voice will embark on a new tour in March 2022.

Telling the story of a reclusive daughter with a mega singing voice, the show will star Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco as LV, Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff and Ian Kelsey (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as Ray Say.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, further tour dates and full casting and creative team are to be revealed.

The piece will open at the Mayflower in Southampton on 23 March 2022 – it will then go on to visit The Capitol Horsham, Exeter Northcott, Malvern Theatres, Theatre Royal Brighton, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Crewe Lyceum Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Blackpool Grand, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Richmond Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Tickets will be on sale from WOS at midday.