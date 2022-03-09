The Rise and Fall of Little Voice tour – first look inside the rehearsal room

Jim Cartwright's seminal piece The Rise and Fall of Little Voice embarks on a new tour later this month

Telling the story of a reclusive daughter with a mega singing voice, the show stars Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco as LV, Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff and Ian Kelsey (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as Ray Say.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the piece will open at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton on 23 March 2022 – it will then go on to visit The Capitol Horsham, Exeter Northcott, Malvern Theatres, Theatre Royal Brighton, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Crewe Lyceum Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Blackpool Grand, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Richmond Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Also in the cast are Akshay Gulati as Billy, Anna Hale as understudy LV and Sadie and William Ilkley as Mr Boo. The cast is completed by Fiona Mulvaney as Sadie and James Robert Moore in the role of Phone Man. Moore is also resident director on the production.

It has musical direction and associate sound design by Eamonn O'Dwyer, set and costume design by Sara Perks, casting by Jane Deitch, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Andrew Johnson with Chris Matanlé as general manager.

Christina Bianco

Shobna Gulati

Shobna Gulati and Fiona Mulvaney

Christina Bianco

Shobna Gulati and Fiona Mulvaney

Bronagh Lagan

William Ilkley

Shobna Gulati and Ian Kelsey

Akshay Gulati

