Kings Theatre Portsmouth's pantomime to go ahead with limited capacity this Christmas

Panto will happen, oh yes it will!

Kings Theatre Portsmouth has announced it plans to present its annual pantomime this Christmas with social distancing rules in place.

Limiting its 1400-seat venue capacity to 400 (though this may increase if guidance changes) the Portsmouth venue will present Dick Whittington from 28 November to 31 December. All tickets will be priced at £20, with companion and carer tickets for £10.

The venue has put the show on sale, with tickets being currently unreserved so as to allow the theatre to dress the venue (ie allocate the seats) in a socially distanced fashion. Two weeks before booked dates, King's Theatre will email ticket holders with details about allocated seats, entrance times and which door to use.

In an extensive list of FAQs, the theatre has also said that all staff will be given PPE if needed, with additional training and an increased daily cleaning regime in place. Free face masks will be available, as will temperature checks and hand sanitiser for all staff, performers and customers.

Ice-creams, sweets and drinks will all have to be booked in advance.

The theatre's resident Dame, Jack Edwards, will star in the show, with further cast to be revealed.