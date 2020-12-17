About this show

Pour in the Sassoline, start your engines and forget the breaks as The LADS crash back into action. Since it's birth in 2016 The LADS have never ceased to blast an unforgettable diverse range of artists to the foreground; serving you a multiplicity of skills from circus to opera, to puppetry and "bad-assery" from all around the globe. Created by three Award winning international female artists: Lolo Brow, Lilly Snatchdragon and Scarlett O'Hora, This event promises to be every bit as Loud as it is dripping with Jaw-to-the-floor talent This performance welcomes all humans to stomp, shout and dance on the patriarchy's grave.

This festive season, join the LADS for a rip-roaring celebration of the artists who are kicking down doors and taking names.