About this show

As one half of McAlmont & Butler (alongside Suede guitarist, songwriter and producer Bernard Butler), McAlmont left an indelible mark on the music of the 1990s and 2000s. His musical endeavours have taken him on an intriguing journey, influencing the creative landscape across decades. David McAlmont teams up again with Alex Webb, a songwriter and musician with a track record of working with top vocalists and together they deliver a startling album that celebrates jazz without predictability or nostalgia.