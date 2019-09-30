The Last King of Scotland stage adaptation: first look at Daniel Portman and Tobi Bamtefa

Production images have been released for the stage production of The Last King of Scotland, which is currently in previews on 27 September.

Directed by Gbolahan Obisesan, the production will star Tobi Bamtefa (Idi Amin Dada), Akuc Bol (Kay Amin), George Eggay (Archbishop), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Perkins), Baker Mukasa (Jonah Wasswa), John Omole (Peter Mbalu-Mukasa), Joyce Omotola (Malyam, Journalist One, Barmaid), Mark Oosterveen (Stone), Daniel Portman (Nicholas Garrigan), Hussina Raja (Priti) and Eva Jane Willis (Marina Perkins).

Steve Waters adapts Giles Foden's hit award-winning novel, which follows self-declared President of Uganda Idi Amin. The book was previously adapted into an Oscar-winning film.

The piece has design by Rebecca Brower, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by Donato Wharton, video design by Zsolt Balogh, movement direction by Kane Husbands and casting by Nadine Rennie.