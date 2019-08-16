The Last King of Scotland stage show to be led by Daniel Portman, Tobi Bamtefa and more

Casting has been announced for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Last King of Scotland, which opens in Sheffield in September.

Directed by Gbolahan Obisesan, the production will star Tobi Bamtefa (Idi Amin Dada), Akuc Bol (Kay Amin), George Eggay (Archbishop), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Perkins), Baker Mukasa (Jonah Wasswa), John Omole (Peter Mbalu-Mukasa), Joyce Omotola (Malyam, Journalist One, Barmaid), Mark Oosterveen (Stone), Daniel Portman (Nicholas Garrigan), Hussina Raja (Priti) and Eva Jane Willis (Marina Perkins).

Steve Waters will adapt Giles Foden's hit award-winning novel, which follows self-declared President of Uganda Idi Amin. The book was previously adapted into an Oscar-winning film. The stage production runs from 27 September to 19 October.

The piece has design by Rebecca Brower, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by Donato Wharton, video design by Zsolt Balogh, movement direction by Kane Husbands and casting by Nadine Rennie.

Casting has also been revealed for fingersmith's My Mother Said I Never Should, which runs in Sheffield from 8 to 23 November. Jeni Draper directs Ali Briggs (Doris), Lisa Kelly (Rosie), Jude Mahon (Margaret) and EJ Raymond (Jackie). The revival is in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) and is accessible for hearing and Deaf audiences.