Sheffield Theatres to stream productions of The Band Plays On and Caryl Churchill's Escaped Alone

Sheffield Theatres has redrawn its plans for the coming months during the ongoing lockdown.

Postponing its proposed 2021 season, the venue has revealed digital productions will be streamed for virtual audiences over the coming months.

Chief executive Dan Bates said: "We need to play our part in the lockdown and to keep our staff, freelancers and audience safe over this time. The new variant and the ease with which it is spreading has made us re-consider our current plans to ensure that we're minimising contact between people at this time.

"Delaying some of our work and moving some on-line gives us a great opportunity to reach more people and share amazing theatre across the globe.

"Since March last year our work has been significantly reduced. We have tried to re-open three times and each time it has coincided with another lockdown. However, we haven't lost our spirit! Our thanks go to the Government's Culture Recovery fund, to Sheffield City Council and to the generosity of our audiences for their financial support over this time – it has been invaluable. This support means that when it is safe to do so, we will be ready to create more incredible productions for our audiences and for our city."

Chris Bush's brand new play The Band Plays On, featuring new versions of classic tunes from celebrated artists hailing from Sheffield will be recorded at the venue and streamed online, as will a revival of Caryl Churchill's Escaped Alone, which follows a group of friends having a chat in a back garden while catastrophe encroaches.

Casts, creative teams and dates for the shows are to be revealed.