Sheffield pop-up pantomime full casting announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Damian's Pop Up Panto, which is running at the Sheffield Crucible with socially distanced audiences next month.

Joining panto veteran Damian Williams in the piece will be Deborah Tracey (Standing at the Sky's Edge) Joe Tracini (Hollyoaks), West End star Gemma Sutton (Follies) and Lucas Rush (Rock of Ages).

Running from 16 December to 3 January, the piece is written and directed by Paul Hendy with musical direction by James Harrison, choreography by James Simon Hardwick, lighting by Gary Longfield and sound by Nick Greenhill.

The theatre will also work with Sheffield Children's Hospital and the Starlight Children's Foundation to stream the piece to thousands of children in hospitals, hospices and at home.

Audiences and performers will adhere to social distancing rules to make sure risks are mitigated.