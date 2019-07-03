Life of Pi at Sheffield Crucible first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at the upcoming production of Life of Pi at Sheffield Theatres. The show is adapted from Yann Martel's book by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster. It runs from 28 June to 20 July.

Designs are from Tim Hatley and Finn Caldwell of Gyre and Gimble create the puppet designs. The production has lighting by Tim Lutkin, composition by Andrew Mackay, sound by Carolyn Downing, video by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Polly Jerrold.

The play is based on the Man Booker-winning novel of the same name, written by Yann Martel, which is about what happens when a cargo ship sinks in the Pacific Ocean and the only survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16 year-old boy and a Bengal tiger – are stranded together on a lifeboat.