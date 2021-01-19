Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie set to feature original song performed by Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Holly Johnson

Fresh details have been revealed about the upcoming cinematic release of hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The piece, which follows Sheffield student Jamie New as he pursues his dream of becoming a drag queen, currently does not have a release date (thanks to the pandemic), but that doesn't mean more details about the project haven't been confirmed.

Like many new musical films, an additional number will be added for the cinematic release. In an interview with Empire, director Jonathan Butterell said that the number would be performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Titled "This Was Me", the track is both a "big dance track" according to Butterrell, but also one of incredible importance – it sees former drag star Loco Chanel (played by Richard E Grant in the film) tell Jamie about the history of the AIDS crisis and protests against the heavily condemned Thatcher policies of Section 28.

The stage show will return to the Apollo Theatre in the West End and head out on tour as early as possible, given ongoing restrictions. A trailer for the film has also been released.

Also in the cast are Max Harwood (playing the lead roll) alongside Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray, after having taken on the role in the West End. Tom MacRae wrote the screenplay (MacRae wrote the musical's book).