Sheffield Theatres announces new season shows and details

Sheffield Theatres has unveiled further plans for shows in 2022 and 2023.

Alongside the freshly announced revival of The Good Person of Szechwan, the venue will present new play Birds and Bees by Charlie Josephine, directed by Rob Watt. It runs from 5 January 2023 to 11 February 2023 and explores the real-life consequences of the virtual world.

The new shows join those revealed in the venue's 50th anniversary season, including hit musical Standing at the Sky's Edge, which will then transfer to the National Theatre.

In other news, Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror) has been revealed as playing The Maniac in a new production of Accidental Death of an Anarchist, adapted by comedy writer Tom Basden and directed by Daniel Raggett. It runs from 23 September to 15 October.

Artistic director Robert Hastie said today: "Our 50th year is all about putting bold work on our stages, telling important stories from Sheffield and beyond, and sharing in the unique opportunities and atmosphere that only live theatre can give us. And we're only just halfway through this birthday year. We are about to open our centrepiece productions: Rock / Paper / Scissors, written by the inimitable Chris Bush. The three plays are alternate visions of the future and a witty and heartfelt exploration of how the past can help or hinder our fates.

"Today we're adding more shows to our anniversary season. The first is Birds and Bees, in co-production with Theatre Centre - the team behind the brilliant Human Nurture, which had a huge impact in the Studio and in local schools at the beginning of the year. Birds and Bees is a new play by Charlie Josephine, directed by Rob Watt, and explores the real-life consequences of the virtual world.

"Then into spring, we're staging The Good Person of Szechwan, adapted by Nina Segal. Marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's popular play, we are very excited to be co-producing this story of moral compass with ETT and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, also commissioned by ETT. Following his epic retelling of Anna Karenina, Sheffield Theatres RTYDS associate artistic director Anthony Lau directs this play performed by a company of actors predominantly of East Asian heritage."